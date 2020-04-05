ValuEngine Downgrades Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Sell

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

CMA stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.34. 2,977,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,498 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

