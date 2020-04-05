ValuEngine Downgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Sell

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 703,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,361. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 200,337 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

