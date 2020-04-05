ValuEngine Downgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to Sell

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.
Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 703,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,361. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. Insperity has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $144.92.
In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 200,337 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
