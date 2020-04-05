ValuEngine Downgrades Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) to Strong Sell

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NRP. Benchmark initiated coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 4,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,974. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($10.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($11.26). Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

