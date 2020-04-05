ValuEngine Downgrades Olin (NYSE:OLN) to Buy

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OLN. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $11.61. 2,787,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,506. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Olin will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Olin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

