ValuEngine Downgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to Sell

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE:PGRE remained flat at $$8.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,849,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Paramount Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Paramount Group by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

