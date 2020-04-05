ValuEngine Downgrades Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) to Strong Sell

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE PE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,849,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747,517. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 389,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 127,309 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 722,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,332,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth $12,969,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,063,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

