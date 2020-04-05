ValuEngine Lowers Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 383,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $324.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.82 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.85%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

