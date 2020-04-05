ValuEngine Lowers Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.96. 364,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,081,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,482,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 956,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,417,000 after purchasing an additional 225,546 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 761,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 134,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

