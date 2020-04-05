ValuEngine Lowers Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

BCOR stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 287,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Blucora by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blucora by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 137,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Blucora by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 687,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

