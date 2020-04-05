ValuEngine Lowers Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,242. The stock has a market cap of $460.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 40.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

