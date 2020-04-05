ValuEngine Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut shares of First Busey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of First Busey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Busey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 115,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,070. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.21.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. Analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other First Busey news, CEO Robin N. Elliott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $43,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,622. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.