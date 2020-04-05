ValuEngine Lowers Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NRP. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NRP stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($10.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($11.26). The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 12.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 37.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

