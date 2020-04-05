ValuEngine Lowers Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OI. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. 3,404,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. Owens-Illinois has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 45.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Owens-Illinois’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the fourth quarter worth $4,175,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

