ValuEngine Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.44.

PBA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 2,096,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,541. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,407,000 after acquiring an additional 974,365 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after acquiring an additional 684,504 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,661,000 after buying an additional 231,461 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,756,000 after buying an additional 1,984,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $165,062,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

