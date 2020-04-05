ValuEngine Lowers Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Buckingham Research increased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. 81,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $713.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $87.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

