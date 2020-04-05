ValuEngine Lowers Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.92.

NYSE RDN traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 3,377,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,235. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

