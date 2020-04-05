ValuEngine Upgrades Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Hold

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,954. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

