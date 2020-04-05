ValuEngine Upgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Buy

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P alerts:

CLMT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.43. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $774.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.