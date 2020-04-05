ValuEngine Upgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to “Hold”

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of CNNE traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 664,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,417. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. Cannae has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cannae will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

