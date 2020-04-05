ValuEngine Upgrades Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Buy

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Conifer stock remained flat at $$3.50 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. Analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

