Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,489,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,196. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.