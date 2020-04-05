Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

WBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 6,489,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,642,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

