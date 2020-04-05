Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Sell

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wayfair from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.41.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,763. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,615,074.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,633 over the last 90 days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,752,000 after buying an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after buying an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

