Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 2,092,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,745. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

