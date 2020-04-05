Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $545.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $655.00 to $545.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $582.63.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $5.25 on Thursday, reaching $462.47. 1,089,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,404. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.14. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,905.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after purchasing an additional 535,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after purchasing an additional 101,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,927,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,730,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

