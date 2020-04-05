Wells Fargo & Co Lowers National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $33.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

NSA traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $28.29. 532,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,057. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -157.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,676,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 379,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

