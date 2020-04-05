Wells Fargo & Co Raises PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $114.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, hitting $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

