Wells Fargo & Co Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $85.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Progressive from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.31.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,745,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,837. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.73. Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

