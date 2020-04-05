Wells Fargo & Co Trims Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Target Price to $77.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAH. Raymond James increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.06. 1,173,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,975 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,027. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,620 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,655,000 after acquiring an additional 143,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after acquiring an additional 84,510 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.