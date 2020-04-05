Wells Fargo & Co Trims Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Target Price to $280.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Caci International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caci International from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caci International from $256.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.25.

Shares of CACI stock traded down $5.42 on Thursday, hitting $200.97. The stock had a trading volume of 187,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Caci International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.73.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Caci International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caci International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

