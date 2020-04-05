Wells Fargo & Co Trims Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Target Price to $280.00

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caci International from $256.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caci International in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Caci International stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.97. The company had a trading volume of 187,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,916. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Caci International has a one year low of $156.15 and a one year high of $288.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average of $239.73.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caci International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total transaction of $44,803.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total transaction of $272,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Caci International in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Caci International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Caci International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Caci International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

