Wells Fargo & Co Trims Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $210.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.68.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $146.93. 2,800,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.94. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 298,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after acquiring an additional 239,377 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.