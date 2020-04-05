Wells Fargo & Co Trims Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $210.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.68.

GS stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

