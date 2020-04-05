Wells Fargo & Co Trims National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Target Price to $33.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NSA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 532,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 8,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,390 shares of company stock worth $1,670,328 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after acquiring an additional 188,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,906,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

