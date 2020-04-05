Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $52.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WELL. Bank of America cut shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,627,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,258. Welltower has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

