WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRWSY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MRWSY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 41,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,744. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

