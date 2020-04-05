Zacks: Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.06. 2,394,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,101. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.