Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.73). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 137,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.07.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

