Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Hold

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IRT. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,712. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $713.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after purchasing an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

