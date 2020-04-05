Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) to Sell

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

PRSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of PRSP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Perspecta by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,374,000 after buying an additional 327,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,172 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,599,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,173,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,687,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,048,000 after purchasing an additional 490,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,662,000 after purchasing an additional 133,153 shares during the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

