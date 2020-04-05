Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Hold

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. 2,593,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 260,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 156,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $43,162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

