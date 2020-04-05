Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.45.

NYSE:IRT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.04. 1,192,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.18. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.