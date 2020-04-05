Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ILPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $15.03. 448,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,508. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after buying an additional 441,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 359,581 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 301,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,117,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

