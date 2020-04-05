Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen is benefiting from strength in its Global Media segment driven by solid execution and ongoing focus on operational efficiency. We believe the company’s consistent investment in product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue to aid business growth. In addition, positive contributions from its acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in emerging-markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. The stock has underpeformed the industry it belongs to.”

NLSN has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Nielsen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. 2,899,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,993. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

In related news, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,856,719.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,011 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,855,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,662,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,635 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

