Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to Hold

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. 196,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $791.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,024,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

