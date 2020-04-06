$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $206,248,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,477.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,300,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,683 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $15,517,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after acquiring an additional 780,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,581,374. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.