$0.51 EPS Expected for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,701. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 86.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $606,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

