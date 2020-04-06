$1.00 EPS Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.96. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSBC. ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 94.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $36.42. 50,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $539.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

