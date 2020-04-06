$128.96 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report sales of $128.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.60 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $104.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $511.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.50 million to $514.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $519.96 million, with estimates ranging from $511.02 million to $528.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of HALL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 133,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,883,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 164,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 71,615 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

