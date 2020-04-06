$332.80 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post sales of $332.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.71 million to $341.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $289.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. ValuEngine downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of GTLS traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 560,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $956.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.